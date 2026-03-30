Zelenskyy claims Russia took satellite images of US air bases in Gulf before Iranian attack

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday alleged that Russia used its satellites to capture images of key US and allied military facilities and energy infrastructure in the Gulf region ahead of an Iranian attack.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he was briefed that Russian satellites photographed several strategic sites between March 24 and 26 “in the interests of Iran.” On March 24, satellites reportedly imaged the US-UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago, along with Kuwait International Airport and parts of the Greater Burgan oil field. On March 25, they captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The following day, Russia allegedly photographed the Shaybah oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, Incirlik Air Base in Turkiye, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Zelenskyy questioned why Russian reconnaissance focused on US, UK, and Middle Eastern facilities rather than Ukrainian targets, suggesting the surveillance indicated preparation for potential strikes. He argued that repeated satellite imaging typically signals operational planning and criticised discussions around easing sanctions on Moscow.

“There must be pressure on the aggressor. Lifting sanctions is certainly not pressure,” he said, calling it contradictory if Russia is allegedly providing intelligence that could be used against Western and regional interests.

Highlighting Ukraine’s battlefield experience, Zelenskyy positioned his country as a defence technology partner for allies. He said Ukraine has developed advanced drone, electronic warfare, and integrated air defence systems during the war, particularly in response to Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia.

Ukraine is now sharing elements of this expertise with Middle Eastern countries, he said, and is working on long-term defence and energy partnerships. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has signed 10-year agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on co-production of weapons, manufacturing facilities, and energy cooperation, including diesel supplies during global disruptions.

He emphasised that Ukraine’s military experience and integrated public-private defence model represent a key export strength as Kyiv deepens strategic ties with partners. (ANI)

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