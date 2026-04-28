Zelenskyy thanks European Bank, discusses Chornobyl restoration with Renaud-Basso

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday thanked the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for its continued support to Ukraine's recovery efforts, particularly in strengthening nuclear safety and rebuilding energy infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he met EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in Chornobyl, stating, "In Chornobyl, I met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, @OdileRenaud. We discussed consolidating international assistance to restore the confinement over the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone in February 2025, as well as to address the long-term consequences of the Chornobyl disaster."

"Special attention was given to assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure and to EBRD investments in key sectors of our economy. I thank the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for its tangible support for Ukraine's resilience," Zelenskyy said.The Ukrainian President also underscored the broader significance of nuclear safety, warning against what he described as Russia's reckless actions around sensitive nuclear sites. Referring to the historical importance of Chornobyl, Zelenskyy said it was alarming that the exclusion zone had been turned into a theatre of war. (ANI)

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