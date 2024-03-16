Exotic Charms: Best 9 Places To Visit In Goa For An Unforgettable Getaway

Fort Aguada: One of the most famous places to visit in Goa is Fort Aguada. Fort Aguada is a Portuguese fort from the 17th century that overlooks the Arabian Sea and the Mandovi River confluence.

Approximately eighteen kilometers from Panjim, near Sinquerim Beach, are the decaying ramparts of the fort. A single, four-story lighthouse—the only one of its kind in Asia—and a breathtaking sunset vista are the fort's highlights. Fort Aguada has also been used as Aguada jail. A statue in front of the jail salutes the freedom fighters, giving the fort a touch of patriotism.

Dudhsagar Falls: The Dudhsagar Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls in India, is situated within Mollem National Park. The magnificent falls are situated on the Goa-Karnataka border, some 60 km inland from Panaji.

The 310-meter-tall Sea of Milk waterfall which is split into four levels on the Mandovi River is named after the heavy flood of milk that flows down the slope with ease. When the surrounding deciduous forests are at their most verdant and the Dudhsagar falls are at their peak, this place glistens with beauty making it one of the best places to visit in Goa.

It is recommended to visit during the monsoon season, although it is quite difficult to get to the falls during this time. Additionally, if the water level becomes too high, the place is closed off.