Health benefits of drinking turmeric milk

How Haldi Doodh works?

Turmeric milk, popularly known as haldi doodh, is a traditional Indian drink valued for its potential health benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, an active compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Combined with milk, it makes a nutritious drink that may support overall health.

Curcumin has been studied for its effects on inflammation, oxidative stress and various cellular processes. Here are some potential benefits of including turmeric milk in your daily routine.

1. Rich in antioxidants

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antioxidant properties that help protect cells from damage caused by oxidative stress. Milk also provides essential nutrients, making the combination a beneficial addition to a balanced diet.

2. Prevents cancer

The compound curcumin in turmeric also helps fight cancer by killing cancer cells. It also limits the cells' ability to spread further and damage the DNA. If the cancer is in its initial stages, then a daily intake of turmeric milk will aid in stopping the growth of the cancer cells.

3. Supports digestion

Turmeric may help support digestive health through its anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking turmeric milk may offer relief from occasional digestive discomfort, although its effectiveness against conditions such as ulcers and gastrointestinal infections is not established.

4. Support heart health

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin have been studied for their potential role in cardiovascular health.

5. Improves sleep

Warm turmeric milk before bedtime can be a relaxing addition to a nighttime routine. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid involved in the production of serotonin and melatonin, which regulate sleep.

6. Remedy for cold and cough

Warm turmeric milk is a popular home remedy for coughs, colds and sore throats. Its soothing warmth may provide temporary comfort, while curcumin has been studied for its anti-inflammatory properties.

7. Improves reproductive health

Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties have been studied in relation to menstrual discomfort. However, there is insufficient scientific evidence to establish that turmeric milk can regulate menstrual cycles or treat hormonal disorders.

How to prepare turmeric milk

To prepare one cup, heat a cup of milk until it begins to simmer. Add one teaspoon of turmeric and stir well.

You can add a pinch of cinnamon, ginger or saffron for flavour. Avoid adding excessive sugar. Turmeric milk can be consu

med warm or chilled. While it may be a healthy addition to your diet, it should not replace medical treatment.

People taking regular medication or those with existing health conditions should consult a healthcare professional before consuming large quantities of turmeric. (Agencies)

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