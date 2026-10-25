NEC Secretary Urges Quality and Certification Focus in Lakadong Turmeric Project Review

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla has reviewed the progress of the Integrated Lakadong Turmeric Value Chain Enhancement Project in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, focusing on processing infrastructure, farmers' concerns, product quality and market access.

During the visit, Bhalla inspected the proposed Centralised Processing Unit at Thadmuthlong C. Phramer village, where the implementing team presented the layout of the Curcumin Extraction Plant and outlined preparatory work. The team said civil engineers and technical personnel were working on plans and cost estimates, after which the tendering process would begin.

Bhalla also interacted with members of the Lakadong Turmeric Cooperative Union Ltd., which represents producers of the Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged turmeric. The Union briefed him on its collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and shared experiences from exposure visits to Kandhamal, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where members learned about turmeric production technologies, extraction units, soilless cultivation and market linkages.

The Union expressed confidence that the proposed extraction unit would strengthen local value addition, help farmers secure better prices and improve livelihoods across the Jaintia region.

At the existing Lakadong Turmeric processing unit operated by the Shangpung Farmers Union Collective Marketing Centre (CMC) at Shangpung Pohshnong, farmers highlighted challenges in cultivation, particularly the shortage of manure, and sought assistance in procuring cattle.

Bhalla clarified that providing such assistance fell outside the NEC's mandate and suggested that farmers explore relevant support through the National Dairy Development Board, subject to applicable schemes and eligibility criteria.

Reviewing the CMC's operations, the NEC secretary stressed the need to maintain packaging quality and comply with prescribed export requirements to minimise product rejection. He also recommended introducing batch coding to improve traceability and branding adhesive tape and carton boxes with the CMC's identity to enhance market recognition.

Bhalla also inspected the CMC's collective farming model plot and reviewed ongoing turmeric cultivation activities. At Laskein village, he visited the Bio-curcumin Extraction Unit operated by LIFE Spice Processing Cooperative Society Ltd., which has yet to begin extraction operations pending the required ISO certification.

Bhalla advised the implementing team to learn from the existing unit while planning similar projects. He emphasised obtaining all necessary certifications, approvals and regulatory clearances alongside infrastructure development and machinery installation to ensure timely operationalisation and prevent equipment from remaining idle.

The visit provided an opportunity to assess the project's progress, engage with farmer collectives and identify areas requiring attention to strengthen processing infrastructure, product quality, market access and value addition for Lakadong Turmeric in Meghalaya.

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