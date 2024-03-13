Kaziranga National Park: Exploring The Rich Blend Of Biodiversity And Wildlife Of Assam

KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK- ASSAM’S WILDERNESS JEWEL

With its abundant natural wealth and profound cultural significance, Kaziranga National Park, also known as the “Serengeti of the East”, serves as a testament to India's dedication to safeguarding its fauna and flora for generations to come. Let us discover the wonders of Kaziranga and understand why it holds such significance in Assam and beyond.

Biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park:

Encompassing an area of around 430 square kilometres, Kaziranga boasts an impressive array of wildlife species. The park is renowned for its significant population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, which stands as one of the largest in the world.

These majestic creatures, distinguished by their sturdy skin and unique horn, freely roam the park's grasslands and marshlands, providing visitors with a rare opportunity to observe them in their natural environment. While the rhinoceros takes the spotlight, Kaziranga is also home to numerous other wildlife species.

Among them are Asian elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer, all of which play crucial roles in the park's intricate ecosystem. Bird enthusiasts will be thrilled by the park's diverse avifauna, which includes over 500 species of birds, including migratory varieties like the bar-headed goose and the greater adjutant stork, gracing its skies.