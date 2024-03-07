Mahashivratri 2024: Rituals and Significance of Mahashivratri

Celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, Mahashivratri is an annual Hindu festival which is observed in reverence to Lord Shiva. This auspicious occasion holds profound significance in Hindu culture, with devotees flocking to various Shiva temples to pay their respects.
In the vibrant tapestry of Indian Hindu festivities, Mahashivratri stands as a radiant and sacred gem, unfolding a spiritual journey of purification, introspection, and divine unity.
Shivratri or Mahashivratri translates to 'The Great Night of Shiva.' As per a legend, during Shiv Ratri, Lord Shiva, one of the Trimurti deities representing destruction, engages in his celestial dance, known as the 'tandava.'
Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 8th March this year, and falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna Month.
Maha Shivaratri is a highly revered Hindu celebration with profound spiritual meaning, symbolizing the victory over darkness and the challenges of life. As per Hindu scriptures, it is said that on this day, Lord Shiva saved the whole universe from darkness and evil by drinking the poison which was produced during ‘Samudra Manthana’; the churning of the great ocean.
Another belief states that the festival marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, thus creating a celestial convergence of the divine energies of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti, marking the significance of Mahashivratri.
The astrological significance of Mahashivratri holds great value in Hindu culture, aligning with cosmic energies and celestial movements. It is celebrated when the moon is waning in the month of Phalguna, usually in February or March.Also, Mahashivratri marks the end of winter and the start of spring, symbolizing new beginnings.
From an astrological perspective, Mahashivratri takes place during a time when planets align, bringing together powerful cosmic energies. According to Hindu mythology, it's believed that during this auspicious night, planetary positions are ideally aligned to facilitate spiritual growth and personal transformation.
The Maha Shivaratri Puja starts early in the morning, with devotees taking a bath before sunrise, dressing in new clothes, and heading to Shiva temples. One can hear the unanimous chanting of mantras commemorating the occasion. Devotees offer milk, curd, honey, ghee, chandan, gangajal, bhaang, dhatura, ber, sugarcane and other items.
Puja rituals of Mahashivratri includes lighting diyas with pure desi ghee, "Abhishekam," an ancient ritual of consecration where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with milk, water or honey, offering flowers and performing aarti.
This day is particularly significant for women, who participate in the traditional Maha Shivaratri Puja involving water, milk, bel leaves, and fruits such as ber or jujube fruit, along with the use of incense sticks.
They perform circumambulations, either three or seven rounds, around the Shiva Lingam, followed by the ceremonial pouring of milk and offering leaves, fruits, and flowers, all while worshiping with incense sticks.
One of the main elements of observing Mahashivratri is the tradition of fasting. Devotees observe their fast from sunrise to the following morning while abstaining from food and worldly pleasures as a means of purifying the body and mind. While some people consume only fruits, milk and water during their fasting period, generally people refrain from any and all sort of food and drink.
Another significance of Mahashivratri are the kirtans and mantra chanting that take place at temples, houses and at community gatherings. After sunset, worshippers begin a night-long vigil, called "Jagran," to honour Lord Shiva. Temples resonate with devotional chants, hymns, and readings of sacred texts, creating a spiritually charged ambiance.
Throughout the night, devotees meditate, pray, and repeat the sacred mantra "Om Namah Shivaya," aiming to strengthen their spiritual bond and receive blessings from the deity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. What are the rituals of Shivratri?
A. The rituals of Shivratri include offering prayers at Shiva temples, performing aarti and Abhishekam, fasting,and participating in kirtans or jagran with devotional chants, hymns, and meditation to honour Lord Shiva.
Q. What is the significance of Mahashivratri?
A. Mahashivratri holds significance as a celebration of the divine union, symbolizing the triumph over darkness and the renewal of life's energies in Hindu culture. It also facilitates spiritual growth and personal transformation.
Q. What is the special thing about Mahashivratri?
A. The speciality of Mahashivratri is that it is one of the most awaited and highly revered festivals by the devotees of Lord Shiva. It brings great joy and a sense of dedication in the hearts of the devotees.
Q. What is the scientific reason behind Mahashivratri?
A. The scientific reason behind Mahashivratri stems from its occurrence during a planetary alignment, which makes it a perfect time for meditation and spiritual activities. The occasion also coincides with the shift from winter to spring, representing renewal and awakening, creating a fitting moment for self- introspection and seeking divine blessings.