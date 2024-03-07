Mahashivratri 2024: Rituals and Significance of Mahashivratri

Celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, Mahashivratri is an annual Hindu festival which is observed in reverence to Lord Shiva. This auspicious occasion holds profound significance in Hindu culture, with devotees flocking to various Shiva temples to pay their respects.

In the vibrant tapestry of Indian Hindu festivities, Mahashivratri stands as a radiant and sacred gem, unfolding a spiritual journey of purification, introspection, and divine unity.

Shivratri or Mahashivratri translates to 'The Great Night of Shiva.' As per a legend, during Shiv Ratri, Lord Shiva, one of the Trimurti deities representing destruction, engages in his celestial dance, known as the 'tandava.'

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 8th March this year, and falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna Month.