National Engineers Day: Take A Look At Some Of The Quirkiest Quotes Pertaining To Engineers

Engineers are the unsung heroes that make the marvels of our times possible. The creative thinking, perseverance and ability to solve problems of our inventors have had a significant impact on the world. To breathe life into the nature of engineering and the people that give it meaning, we have collected 100 insightful and inspirational quotes about engineers. These quotes distill what engineering is: the flair for creation and the dogged pursuit of innovation.
Whether you’re an engineer yourself or aspiring one or just fascinated about the world of engineering, these quotations would give an insight into the engineer’s mindset and how they shape the future. Come along with us on an Engineering trip, one quote after another, and be motivated by the personages who are transforming visions into realities.
“Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.”
- Antoine de Saint-Exupery
“Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems."
- Scott Adams
“The problem in this business isn’t to keep people from stealing your ideas; it's making them steal your ideas!”
- Howard Aiken
“Math is my Passion. Engineering is my Profession.”
- Wilfred James Dolor
“Any idiot can build a bridge that stands, but it takes an engineer to build a bridge that barely stands.”
- Unknown
“The human foot is a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art.”
- Leonardo da Vinci
“The fewer moving parts, the better." "Exactly. No truer words were ever spoken in the context of engineering.”
- Christian Cantrell
“When you want to know how things really work, study them when they’re coming apart.”
- William Gibson
“I’ve never seen a job being done by a five-hundred-person engineering team that couldn’t be done better by fifty people.”
- C. Gordon Bell
"Engineering is the art of compromise, finding the balance between what is wanted and what is possible."
"Engineers are the architects of possibility."
"An engineer's work is never truly finished; there is always room for improvement."
"In the world of engineering, failure is just another word for learning."
"Engineering is about turning 'what if' into 'what is.'"
"Engineers don't just build things; they build the future."
"The best engineers are those who can simplify the complex."
"Engineering is a way of thinking, a way of problem-solving that is unique to those who possess it."
"In the world of engineering, there are no problems—only solutions waiting to be found."
"An engineer's greatest satisfaction comes from seeing their ideas come to life."
"Engineering is about making a difference in the world."
"Engineers are the pioneers of the modern age."
"In the world of engineering, there are no limits to what can be achieved."
"Engineering is the art of turning dreams into reality."
"Engineers are the architects of progress, designing the future one innovation at a time."
"An engineer's work is a testament to their dedication to improvement and advancement."
"In the world of engineering, there is always a solution waiting to be discovered."
"Engineering is about turning challenges into opportunities."
"Engineers are the problem-solvers who turn obstacles into stepping stones."
“I have not failed, but found 1000 ways to not make a light bulb.”
- Thomas Edison
“We shape our buildings, thereafter they shape us.”
- Winston Churchill
“Scientists study the world as it is, engineers create the world that never has been.”
- Theodore von Karman
“The engineer has been, and is, a maker of history.”
- James Kip Finch
“Knowing there is a structure, hidden or felt, to the random gives pleasure.”
- Cecil Balmond
“One man’s “magic” is another man’s engineering. “Supernatural” is a null word.”
- Robert A. Heinlein
“Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing.”
- Henry Petroski
“Engineers have more words for screwing up than the Inuit have words for snow.”
- Pierce Nichols
“A common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools.”
— Douglas Adams
“Normal people believe that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Engineers believe that if it ain’t broke, it doesn’t have enough features yet.”
- Scott Adams
“To the optimist, the glass is half full. To the pessimist, the glass is half empty. To the engineer, the glass is twice as big as it needs to be.”
- Unknown
“Architects and engineers are among the most fortunate of men since they build their own monuments with public consent, public approval and often public money.”
- John Prebble
“An engineer is someone who washes his hands before going to the toilet.”
- Unknown
“Strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it.”
- Sir Henry Royce
“The trick to having good ideas is not to sit around in glorious isolation and try to think big thoughts. The trick is to get more parts on the table.”
- Steven Johnson
"Engineers are the bridge between science and the real world."
"An engineer's mind is a maze of possibilities."
"Engineering is a field where imagination meets innovation."
"In the world of engineering, precision is key."
"Engineers are the architects of the future, designing the world we will live in tomorrow."
"An engineer's greatest strength is their ability to find solutions in the face of adversity."
"Engineering is the art of transforming ideas into reality."
"Engineers are the creators of the world we live in today."
"In the world of engineering, precision and innovation go hand in hand."
"An engineer's mind is a universe of possibilities."
"Engineering is about making the world a better place through design and innovation."
"Architecture begins where engineering ends."
- Walter Gropius
"Aerodynamics are for people who can't build engines."
- Enzo Ferrari
"Engineering is achieving function while avoiding failure."
- Henry Petroski
“The way to succeed is to double your failure rate.”
- Thomas J. Watson
"One man's 'magic' is another man's engineering."
- Robert A. Heinlein
"As engineers, we were going to be in a position to change the world - not just study it."
- Henry Petroski