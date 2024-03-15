National Parks Of Assam: Rich Biodiversity Of The National Parks Of Assam

The unique biodiversity of Assam has been recognised globally and is considered to be one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. Its undisturbed natural wonders and scenic landscapes have contributed to its diverse flora and fauna. In an attempt to protect these treasures, the State Government has created 7 National Parks in Assam.

These seven National Parks are as follows:-

ORANG NATIONAL PARK

Also known as the Rajiv Gandi Orang National Park, this place is one of the smallest national parks of Assam, with a landmass of 79 sq.km. The park is famous for Indian one horned rhinoceros and Royal Bengal Tiger.

Other type of wildlife found here are Asiatic elephants, Pygmy Hog, Hog deer, various species of fish and migratory birds. Being surrounded by streams, vast grasslands and wetlands, Orang National Park is one of the most crucial conservation parks of the state.