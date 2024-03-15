National Parks Of Assam: Rich Biodiversity Of The National Parks Of Assam

The unique biodiversity of Assam has been recognised globally and is considered to be one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. Its undisturbed natural wonders and scenic landscapes have contributed to its diverse flora and fauna. In an attempt to protect these treasures, the State Government has created 7 National Parks in Assam.
These seven National Parks are as follows:-
ORANG NATIONAL PARK
Also known as the Rajiv Gandi Orang National Park, this place is one of the smallest national parks of Assam, with a landmass of 79 sq.km. The park is famous for Indian one horned rhinoceros and Royal Bengal Tiger.
Other type of wildlife found here are Asiatic elephants, Pygmy Hog, Hog deer, various species of fish and migratory birds. Being surrounded by streams, vast grasslands and wetlands, Orang National Park is one of the most crucial conservation parks of the state.
POBITORA NATIONAL PARK
Known as “Miniature Kaziranga”, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most popular tourist destinations for those living in and outside of Assam. Approximately 30 kms away from Guwahati, this place is home to the endangered and majestic one-horned rhinoceros.
Its vast areas of grassland and wetland comprises of an extensive range of wildlife. Several species of birds and animals can be spotted here. The Sanctuary provides daytime forest safaris and ample space for picnic.
KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK
Declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kaziranga National Park is globally known for being the home of the Great Indian one horned rhinoceros, a rare and endangered species.
Stretched over a 1000 km2, the vast landscape is also a Tiger Reserve and has the highest population density of tigers in the world. The park is also home to elephants, Asiatic Wild Water Buffaloes, swamp deer and over 490 species of birds.
MANAS NATIONAL PARK
Manas National Park is a beautiful amalgamation of rich biodiversity, scenic views and culture. The place harbours an incredible range of rare and endangered species of flora and fauna. The park has been distinguished as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a Project Tiger Reserve, an Elephant Reserve as well as a Wildlife Sanctuary.
DIBRU SAIKHOWA NATIONAL PARK
Nestled between the Patkai Hills and Arunachal Hills, Dibru Saikhowa National Park is known for its incredibly rich biodiversity consisting of Asiatic Water Buffaloes, Hoolock Gibbons, Gangetic River dolphins, Capped Langurs, Leopards, wild horses and numerous species of birds such as the rare White winged wood duck.
DEHING PATKAI NATIONAL PARK
This immensely vast sanctuary is divided into two parts; one part is located in Dibrugarh and the other part is in Tinsukia. Being the only rainforest in Assam, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is home to hundreds of different species of animals, birds, plants and reptiles.
It is a very common spot for picnic as this place offers a spectacular view of lush greenery and absolute tranquillity amongst nature.
RAIMONA NATIONAL PARK
Raimona National Park was declared as a national park on 5th June 2021 on the observance of Environment Day by the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma. It shares its boundaries with Manas National Park and stretches over 422 sq.km.
The main attraction of this place is the endangered and endemic primate species; the Golden Langur. Rich in biodiversity, the park is also home to a wide range of animals, birds, butterflies and orchids.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. What is Kaziranga National Park famous for?
- The Great Indian one horned rhinoceros is the highlight of the Kaziranga National Park.
2. How many national parks are in Assam?
- There are seven national parks in Assam.
3. Which is the largest national park in Assam?
- The Kaziranga National Park is the largest national park in Assam.
4. Which is the smallest national park in Assam?
- The Orang National Park is the smallest national park in Assam.
5. Which is the biggest national park in Assam?
- Manas National Park is the biggest national park in Assam.
6. Which state is Manas National Park located?
- Manas National Park is located in the state of Assam.
7. What is Manas National Park famous for?
- The Manas National Park is famous for tigers and their conservation.
8. Which state is Dibru Saikhowa National Park located?
- Dibru Saikhowa National Park is located in Assam.
9. What is Dibru Saikhowa National Park famous for?
- Dibru Saikhowa National Park is famous for its bird species such as the white winged wood ducks.
10. What is Dehing Patkai National Park famous for?
- Dehing Patkai National Park is famous for being a rainforest and home to various wildlife such as the Assamses macaque, hoolock gibbobs, capped langur and stump-tailed macaque.
11. Which district is Raimona National Park located?
- Raimona National Park is located in the Kokrajhar district of Assam.
12. What is Raimona National Park famous for?
-Raimona National Park is famous for an endemic species; the Golden Langur.
ALSO READ: Kaziranga National Park: Exploring The Rich Blend Of Biodiversity And Wildlife Of Assam
ALSO WATCH: