Places To Visit In Guwahati - A Guide For Tourists

From the vast tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries to absolutely hypnotizing natural scenic beauty, Assam is renowned as one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. One can enjoy the beauty of Assam with simple outings or planned picnics.

Below is a list of all the top places to visit in Guwahati:

UMANANDA TEMPLE IN GUWAHATI

The Umananda Temple in Guwahati, Assam is the smallest inhabited riverine island in the world. Also, known as the “Peacock Island’, this place attracts scores of both tourists and locals alike.

A beautiful Shiva temple sits on the island which is located at the middle of the mighty Brahmaputra River. Visitors can reach the island by boarding ferries and boats.