Places To Visit In Guwahati - A Guide For Tourists

From the vast tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries to absolutely hypnotizing natural scenic beauty, Assam is renowned as one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. One can enjoy the beauty of Assam with simple outings or planned picnics.
Below is a list of all the top places to visit in Guwahati:
UMANANDA TEMPLE IN GUWAHATI
The Umananda Temple in Guwahati, Assam is the smallest inhabited riverine island in the world. Also, known as the “Peacock Island’, this place attracts scores of both tourists and locals alike.
A beautiful Shiva temple sits on the island which is located at the middle of the mighty Brahmaputra River. Visitors can reach the island by boarding ferries and boats.
KAMAKHYA TEMPLE IN GUWAHATI
The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is one of the oldest and biggest of the 51 Shaktipeeths. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple is of major importance to the Hindus and acts as a centrepiece for tantric practitioners.
The Kamakhya Devi Mandir is located in the Nilachal Hills, in the western part of Guwahati, Assam. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine every day from all over the country, making the temple one of the most recognised and sacred destinations of North East India.
POBITORA WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Known as “Miniature Kaziranga”, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most popular tourist destinations for those living in and outside of Assam.
Approximately 30 kms away from Guwahati, this place is home to the endangered and majestic one-horned rhinoceros. Its vast areas of grassland and wetland comprises of an extensive range of wildlife. Several species of birds and animals can be spotted here.
The Sanctuary provides daytime forest safaris and ample space for camping.
DEEPOR BEEL
About 17 kms away from Guwahati, Deepor Beel, also spelt as Dipor Bil, is one of the major tourist attractions and commonly visited picnic places in Assam. This freshwater lake is famous for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance to conserve the wildlife, offering one a spectacular scenic view of the wetland.
Deepor Beel boasts a variety of exotic bird species. Thousands of rare and endangered bird species can be seen here every day. Other than picnic; bird-watching, photography, boating and swimming can also be enjoyed.
ASSAM STATE MUSEUM GUWAHATI
Established in 1940, the Assam State Museum in Guwahati is one of the biggest multipurpose museums in the country which exhibit a rich variety of artifacts, crafts and history. The museum preserves and celebrates various sections like historical artifacts, sculptures, folk art forms, an art gallery, textiles, scriptures, life sized models and many more.
ASSAM STATE ZOO GUWAHATI
The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden stretches over an area of 432 acres, making it the largest zoo of North East India. The zoo was formed in 1958 and since then it has been a go-to tourist spot.
Some of the prominent features of the zoo are the Reptile House, Botanical Garden, Museum, Herbarium Collection and the Animal Exhibits. The place is a beautiful amalgamation of vast enclosers, arranged gardens and attractive water displays.
GUWAHATI PLANETARIUM
The Guwahati Planetarium is the only planetarium in Assam as well as the entire North east region. Established in 1994, the place is famous for its astronomical endeavours. This place was constructed with an aim to enhance astronomical studies and research.
Its distinct dome shaped ceiling is used for the screening of sky watching session. The entry fee is INR 30 per person.
NAVAGRAHA TEMPLE GUWAHATI
This ancient Hindu temple is settled in the Chitrasal Hill, and known for being the only grahapujan temple in Guwahati. Bulit in the late 18th century by Ahom King Rajeswar Singha, the beautiful monument is dedicated to the nine celestial bodies of the Hindu mythology.
KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK
Declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kaziranga National Park is globally known for being the home of the Great Indian one horned rhinoceros, a rare and endangered species.
Stretched over a 1000 km2, the vast landscape is also a Tiger Reserve and has the highest population density of tigers in the world. The park is also home to elephants, Asiatic Wild Water Buffaloes, swamp deer and over 490 species of birds.
NEHRU PARK GUWAHATI
One of the most common and visited public spots in Guwahati is the Nehru Park. Recently renovated, the Nehru Park is a lovely blend of natural beauty and artificial arrangements. Often visited as a recreational spot, this place offers various activities such as day-time picnics, a children’s park, dining at the restaurants and photography.
PLACES TO VISIT NEAR GUWAHATI WITHIN 100 KMS
Some recommendations of places to visit near Guwahati-
1. Hajo- This historic town is known for its religious unifying spirit. Highlights of this place include the Hayagriva Madhava Mandir and Poa Mecca.
2. Umiam Lake- Initially considered as a reservoir, Umiam Lake has become a major tourist destination in the last decade. Some of the highlights of this pristine place are kayaking, boating and scooting.
3. Sualkuchi- Known for its world-famous cultivation of the rare muga, eriand pat silk.
PLACES TO VISIT NEAR GUWAHATI WITHIN 50 KMS
Some places to visit near Guwahati within 50 kms are Guwahati City View point, Hatisila Picnic Spot, Gandhi Mandap, River Side Park and Shukreshwar Temple.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. What are some places to visit in Guwahati, Assam?
- Kamakhya Temple, Assam State Zoo, Assam State Museum, Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre and Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra are some places to visit in Guwahati.
2. What are some places to sight-see near Guwahati?
- Some places to sight-see near Guwahati are Umananda Temple, Deepor Beel, Kaziranga National Park.
ALSO READ: Manas National Park : Discovering The Wilderness And Biodiversity Of Assam
ALSO WATCH: