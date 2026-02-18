2 Pakistani inmates arrested in Punjab after escaping from Jammu juvenile home

JAMMU: Two Pakistani inmates, who had fled from the observation home in R.S. Pura area of Jammu were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said. Officials added that the two Pakistani nationals were taken into custody during a swift operation carried out by police teams.

Two Pakistani nationals and a local gangster had escaped from the Juvenile Observation Home in R.S. Pura area of Jammu on Monday evening after attacking police personnel on guard duty. During the incident, Special Police Officer Vinay Kumar and Head Constable Parveen Kumar sustained injuries and were shifted for medical treatment.

Six policemen posted at the observation home in R.S. Pura were suspended on Tuesday following the escape of three inmates. Three inmates of observation home of Jammu and Kashmir's Social Welfare Department escaped on Monday after reportedly attacking policemen posted at the observation home in R.S. Pura area. (IANS)

