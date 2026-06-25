3 Killed, Several Trapped After Under-Construction Warehouse Roof Collapses in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Three people were killed and several workers were trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon. Around 40–50 workers were inside at the time of the incident. Officials said about 21 workers were rescued, 12 were hospitalized at SSKM Hospital, and 15–18 were still trapped but believed to be alive. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, Indian Army, Fire Brigade, and Kolkata Police, were conducting operations, using cranes and other equipment, and had supplied oxygen and water to those trapped. Authorities said the building plan had irregularities, and an investigation into the construction approval and responsibility has been ordered. Work at under-construction commercial sites within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area has been suspended until July 31 for safety audits and inspections. (IANS)

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