PMO confirms Vande Bharat Express and rail infrastructure boost for Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major boost for connectivity in Upper Assam, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed that a new Vande Bharat Express will soon be introduced from Dibrugarh, alongside a comprehensive railway infrastructure upgrade for the city.

The announcement follows a letter sent on December 21, 2025, by youth leader and citizen Parag Dutta to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for railway development in Dibrugarh. The PMO's reply, dated February 9, 2026, outlined an ambitious roadmap for modernising the city's railway network.

According to the PMO communication, four major projects are currently underway:

Establishment of a new Vande Bharat Express terminus at Dibrugarh Railway Station (DBRG), equipped with national-level facilities. Renovation of the Dibrugarh Railway Workshop (DBWS) into a national-level facility with modern machinery and equipment.

Development of Dibrugarh Town (DBRT) Railway Station, providing passengers with world-class amenities. Construction of new residential complexes for railway employees at Gabharupathar, Naliapool Kadamoni, and Chiring Gaon colony, addressing long-standing staff accommodation needs.

"This is a historic moment for Dibrugarh. The new Vande Bharat Express and the planned infrastructure developments will transform our city's connectivity and boost economic growth," said Parag Dutta, welcoming the government's response. Railway sources confirmed that a Vande Bharat Express connecting Dibrugarh and Guwahati is currently in the planning stage under the Northeast Frontier Railway. The semi-high-speed service is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhancing business and tourism prospects for the region.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Sleeper Express receives overwhelming appreciation from passengers