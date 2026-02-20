44 Maoist monuments demolished in Gadchiroli: Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the security forces have successfully demolished the last 44 monuments erected as symbols of terror by Maoists in Gadchiroli district.

The Chief Minister said, "Demolition of 44 Maoist monuments marks a decisive step towards eradicating left-wing extremism from Gadchiroli. This action reflects the Maharashtra government's unwavering commitment to restore peace, strengthen security, and accelerate development in the region."

He summarized the action taken by the security forces as "Breaking the Symbols of Naxalism, Building the Foundations of Peace and Progress".

"I heartily congratulate the courageous police force of Gadchiroli for this. Their action is not limited to the removal of physical structures, but is a decisive victory for democracy over the mentality of fear that has been instilled in the minds of the people for many years," the Chief Minister added. (IANS)

