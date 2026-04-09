Centre rolls out new LPG allocation formula to prioritise key industries

NEW DELHI: Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government on Wednesday introduced a new formula for LPG allocation aimed at supporting critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and agriculture. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the revised policy will ensure bulk LPG supply to a wide range of industries, including pharma, food, polymers, agriculture, packaging, paints, steel, ceramics, glass, and aerosols. These sectors are considered essential for the country’s economic stability and supply chains. Under the new formula, industries will receive up to 70 per cent of their LPG consumption levels recorded before March 2026. However, the overall allocation has been capped at 0.2 thousand metric tonnes per day for the entire sector. (IANS)

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