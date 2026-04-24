55,000 km tracks renewed for safer, quicker travel on Indian Railways: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

NEW DELHI: Modernisation of railway tracks in the country is powering a faster and more dependable network and track renewal, advanced testing and mechanised maintenance have improved ride quality and ensured higher speeds, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday.

These changes are reducing delays, supporting smoother journeys and helping Indian Railways meet growing passenger and freight demand across the country.

The PMO referred to an article written by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which highlights that since 2014, about 55,000 km of tracks have been renewed, thus improving safety and the ride quality and reducing the need for frequent repairs.

Around 44,000 km track of long rail panels have been laid. Longer rail panels mean fewer joints, which leads to smoother and safer train movement. Over 80,000 km track of stronger 60-kg rails are now in use, supporting heavier loads and higher speed, the minister stated.

“Today nearly 80 per cent of network handles train speeds of 110 km per hour or above and rail and weld failures have fallen by 90 per cent. For passengers and businesses these changes are making a real difference,” the minister explained.

The track machine fleet has doubled from 748 in 2014 to 1,785 in 2026. These machines carry out tamping, ballast cleaning and rail grinding better, faster and more evenly than manual work. (IANS)

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