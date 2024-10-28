60-year-old arrested for molesting minor in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

New Delhi: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, a PCR call was received on Friday regarding the molestation of a five-year-old girl.

The complainant alleged that his daughter was inappropriately touched by their neighbour while she was playing in a nearby park.

The complainant further said that a boy showed him a video clip on his phone related to the incident.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 75 of the BNS Act, and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway," officials added. (ANI)

