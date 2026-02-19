7-minute translation for a 3-minute speech: SC questions transcripts in Sonam Wangchuk Case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the accuracy of video transcripts submitted by the Centre in its case against activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, in September last year after protests in Leh turned violent. The bench is currently hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo. Questioning the government’s version of events, a bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj that it required an authentic transcript of Wangchuk’s speech. According to The Tribune, the judges observed that the translation provided by the Centre appeared significantly longer than the original three-minute address. “We want the actual transcript of the speech. What he relied upon and what you say are different. We will decide. The true translation must be placed before us… Your translation runs for seven to eight minutes, whereas the speech is for three minutes. We are in the era of Artificial Intelligence; translation accuracy is at least 98 percent,” the bench remarked. The court’s direction came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, pointed out inconsistencies between Wangchuk’s original Ladakhi statements. (Agencies)

Also Read: Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk's NSA Detention