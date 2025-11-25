Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk's NSA Detention

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria deferred the proceedings after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, asked for more time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Wangchuk's wife.

The apex court on October 29 had asked for responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on her amended petition. The detention order, the amended plea argued, was based on stale FIRs and vague and speculative allegations with no ‘live or proximate link’ to justify such a stringent law. It stated that the impugned order represents a gross abuse of powers of preventive detention and strikes at the very heart of constitutional freedoms.

The petitioner called it ‘wholly preposterous’ that Wangchuk, hailed for more than three decades for his work in grassroots education, innovation, and environmental conservation, would suddenly be perceived as a threat.