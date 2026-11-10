70 sustain eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: More than 70 people sustained eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and its outskirts, officials said on Monday.

Doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam said 70 people had been brought to the hospital since Sunday night. They said 13 of the injured were admitted to the hospital, while others were discharged after treatment.

While 40 people with eye injuries were brought to the hospital on Sunday night, others approached the hospital on Monday morning. A team of seven doctors treated the injured. While some sustained injuries while bursting firecrackers, others were hit by the crackers lit close to them.

Some of those injured in different parts of the city and outskirts approached private hospitals for treatment.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured. He interacted with the doctors and medical staff. He met with the families of the injured and instructed medical staff to deliver comprehensive treatment and assistance.

The MLA from Nampally constituency appreciated the doctors and hospital staff for providing medical services and attending to emergency cases despite the Diwali festival holiday.

Doctors have advised people to take all precautions while bursting crackers to protect themselves from injury. (IANS)