Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fourth list for Bihar Assembly election

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election this year, naming 12 candidates who will file their nominations on Monday, the last date for filing nominations for the second phase of polling. According to the list, Kumar Kunal will contest from Madhubani, Rani Devi from Sitamarhi, Asha Singh from Khajauli, Gorishankar from Phulparas in Madhubani district, Brij Bhushan alias Navin from Supaul, Mohammad Muntazir Alam from Amour in Purnea district, Pritam Kumar from Pirpaiti in Bhagalpur district, Shrawan Ghuiya from Kutumbha in Aurangabad district, Sachitanand Shyam from Gaura Bauram in Darbhanga district, Anil Kumar from Gaya Town, Rahul Rana from Sikandara Jamui district, and Ramashish Yadav from Jamui Assembly constituency.

Earlier, on October 18, the Aam Aadmi Party had released its third list of 50 candidates, all of whom will also contest in the second phase of elections, scheduled for November 11.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting independently in Bihar this time, without forming any alliance. (IANS)

