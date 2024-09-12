‘AAP holds key to next government formation in Haryana’: MP Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha joined the roadshow of Pawan Fauji, the party’s candidate from Uchana constituency in poll-bound Haryana on Wednesday and sought public support for his victory.

With less than a month to go for single-phase polling in Haryana, the electioneering is reaching a feverish pitch with big faces of respective parties entering the poll fray and seeking support for their candidates. Chadha, also a close aide of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while throwing his weight behind Pawan Fauji, said that the next government in Haryana can’t be formed without support from AAP.

“AAP holds the key to the next government formation in Haryana. The party will emerge as a key pivot in the upcoming elections,” Chadha asserted, addressing the public gathering.

Chadha also took potshots at Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and claimed that its legislator from Uchana indulged in public loot and betrayed its residents and henceforth, urged the electorate to vote for AAP in impending elections. The AAP lawmaker said that he was convinced over the change of guard in Haryana this time and stated: “The end is obvious from the beginning.” He said that the state was yearning for change and the huge outpouring of support at the AAP candidate’s public rally shows that people are ready to put a stamp on the ‘historic innings’ of AAP in the state. “The faith in Arvind Kejriwal and the tremendous enthusiasm of the people of Haryana towards the Aam Aadmi Party shows that this time the broom will sweep Haryana. This time there will be change,” Chadha posted on X.

Meanwhile, the AAP released its fourth list of candidates for Haryana elections, announcing 21 names in the new list. This takes the party’s number of nominees to 61. It has fielded Kavita Dalal from Julana seat, against Vinesh Phogat of Congress. The Julana constituency has become a hot seat and is garnering everyone’s attention because of the star wrestler making her electoral debut from there. (IANS)

