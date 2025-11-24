Ab Ram Mandir par jhanda fehrane wale hain: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

LUCKNOW: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s powerful speech in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, reflected on India’s glorious past and its resurgence on Sunday.

He emphasised that India was once the Vishwaguru, a beacon of knowledge and culture, but faced a thousand years of invasion and slavery, leading to the destruction of religious places and forced conversions.

Bhagwat highlighted India’s resilience, declaring that the days of invasion are behind us, and we’re now poised to celebrate our heritage, symbolised by the Ram Mandir. He affirmed India’s unwavering identity, asserting, “It was India then; it is India now.”

The remarks came ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for November 25.

Our country was the Vishwaguru of the entire world... India was a great support for the world... For a 1000 years, it was trampled under the feet of invaders. We had to live under slavery. Religious places were destroyed. Forced conversions started taking place. All this was there. It was Bharatvarsh even then. Those days of glory are no more. ‘Wo Akraman ke din chale gaye. Ab Ram Mandir par jhanda fehrane wale hain’ (Those days of invasion are gone. Now we are going to hoist the flag on the Ram temple). It was India even then; it is India even now...”

The RSS Chief was speaking at an event here attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

