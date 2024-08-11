Assam CM Criticizes Congress for 'Silence' on Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for staying silent about the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, accusing the party of being more concerned with Gaza.
During a party event in Jharkhand, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed plans for the BJP youth wing’s 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' on August 23.
He expressed concern about the unstable situation in Bangladesh, saying it was very bad but likely to improve through diplomatic efforts.
Sarma also criticized the Congress for ignoring the struggles of Hindus in Bangladesh while focusing on protests for minorities in Gaza.
CM Sarma criticized the Congress for protesting for minorities in Gaza but not speaking up for Hindus in Bangladesh, accusing the party of supporting Muslims worldwide but not Hindus.
He also mentioned that the central government has prevented people from crossing the border from Bangladesh, emphasizing that the solution lies in using diplomatic channels to ensure their safety in Bangladesh.
Sarma further claimed that the Hindu population has declined in the eastern region, with a 9.23% decrease in Assam and a 13.5% decrease in Bangladesh over the years.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that some districts in Assam have become mini-Bangladesh where the Hindus are minorities.
Speaking at a function, the Chief Minister said, “A confirmed danger continues to lurk over us. However, we have been trying to keep that danger at bay through measures like the delimitation of constituencies, agitations, and some sort of challenge. However, how long will such measures work?”
The Chief Minister said that through the Assam State Acquisition of Land Belonging to Religious or Charitable Institutions of Public Nature Act, 1959, the previous governments acquired the surplus lands of the xatras to give settlement to others.
