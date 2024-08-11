Assam CM Criticizes Congress for 'Silence' on Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for staying silent about the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, accusing the party of being more concerned with Gaza.

During a party event in Jharkhand, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed plans for the BJP youth wing’s 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' on August 23.

He expressed concern about the unstable situation in Bangladesh, saying it was very bad but likely to improve through diplomatic efforts.

Sarma also criticized the Congress for ignoring the struggles of Hindus in Bangladesh while focusing on protests for minorities in Gaza.