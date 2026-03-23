Activist Sonam Wangchuk Back in Leh, Ready for Dialogue on Ladakh Issues

Leh: Leh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who returned to the region after his release from detention has said he is ready to engage in dialogue on issues linked to Ladakh.

Speaking to ANI here, Wangchuk said he felt positive about returning to the mountains after nearly six months. “I am feeling very good. After 170 days, coming to these mountains and meeting people, I hope that a new sun will rise for the cause for which we are working. We are moving forward with hope. We hope that there will be such an atmosphere from all sides, and I would like to thank the people of the entire country who supported us in this struggle. Looking forward to meeting people,” Wangchuk said.

Wanghcuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail after the government revoked his detention under the National Security Act. He had been in custody since September 26, 2025. (ANI)

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