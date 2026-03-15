Activist Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur Central Jail after 170 days

JAIPUR: Ladakh-based climate activist and engineer, Sonam Wangchuk, was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Central Government revoked the charges filed against him under the National Security Act (NSA). His release came shortly after the government formally withdrew the preventive detention order earlier in the day.

Following the revocation of the NSA provisions, Wangchuk was freed from prison after completing the required legal and administrative formalities. His wife, Gitanjali, arrived at the jail in the morning to receive him and assisted with the necessary paperwork related to his release.

According to reports, Gitanjali reached Jodhpur Central Jail at around 10:00 AM. After the official documentation process was completed, the couple exited the prison together. Wangchuk appeared calm as he walked out of the jail premises alongside his wife.

Sources said that at approximately 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM, Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali left the jail in a private vehicle.

However, the jail administration has not disclosed details regarding Wangchuk’s immediate travel plans. It remains unclear whether he intends to leave Jodhpur by flight, train, or road. Wangchuk had been detained under the National Security Act following unrest in Leh in September last year. Violence reportedly broke out on September 24, 2025, during a hunger strike led by the climate activist. Two days later, on September 26, authorities took him into custody under the NSA and transferred him to Jodhpur Central Jail.

Since then, Wangchuk had remained in preventive detention for several months. With his release today, he walked out of the prison after spending 170 days in Jodhpur Jail.

Sonam Wangchuk, widely known for his work in sustainable education and environmental innovation in Ladakh, has been an influential voice in regional and social issues.

His detention had drawn attention from various civil society groups and supporters across the country. With the withdrawal of the NSA charges, Wangchuk is now free after nearly six months in custody, marking a significant development in the case that had attracted national attention. (IANS)

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