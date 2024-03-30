Actor Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Mandi, responds to Supriya Shrinate’s ‘bhao’ jibe

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha constituency hit back at Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s slanderous jibe on Friday, saying that ‘such people can do no good to the country’.

Addressing a public gathering after the mega roadshow, she called out ‘Congress culture’ of demeaning and denigrating others’ character with hurtful remarks and said: “Jo betiyon ke aur behano ke bhao lagate hain, who log aapke kabhi nahin ho sakte hain, yeh aap yaad rakhiyega,” (those who insult sisters and mothers can never be relied upon, all of you must remember this).

Kangana’s retort comes in response to Supriya Shrinate’s controversial ‘rate card’ comments on social media, some days ago, after the actor got nominated as BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana though refrained from taking names, her comments were directed at Congress social media in-charge’s denigrating remarks.

Shrinate’s distasteful comment on the actor bagging the BJP Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi seat triggered a big backlash from the BJP and also a storm on social media, with all denouncing the Congress leader for insulting the country’s daughter.

In further reach-out to Mandi residents, the actress also made a heartfelt appeal and asked them not to see her as a heroine but as their daughter and sister.

“Don’t think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter. Everyone is my family,” she told the crow amid loud cheers.

Earlier in the day, Kangana held a mega roadshow in her home town, flanked by BJP functionaries and saw a large gathering of people on the streets.

Kangana’s family members are also a happy lot over her contesting the elections from her hometown. The exuberant and overjoyed family members are upbeat about her electoral prospects and hope to see her in a ‘new avatar’ soon. (IANS)

