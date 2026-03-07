Adani Group named official partner for UNESCO’s World Engineering Day 2026

AHMEDABAD: The Adani Group has been named as the official partner for the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026 — an International Day by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and delivered by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

This is the first time an Indian organization has been chosen by the WFEO to recognize the efforts of engineers on World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development.

India’s largest transport, utility and infrastructure developer said that this is a testament to the Adani Group’s leadership in accelerating the clean energy transition and its ability to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power at scale — supporting India’s energy security while contributing to global sustainability goals (Sustainable Development Goal 7).

“We are demonstrating that clean energy can be large-scale yet affordable, powerful yet inclusive. This is India’s contribution to the world — a model where progress and sustainability move forward together. Our Khavda renewable energy plant stands as an emblem of India’s climate action. It reflects the collective strength of Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani New Industries working in unison to advance an integrated renewable future,” Adani Green Energy Executive Director, Sagar Adani, said. The ‘WED 2026’ is themed “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalization”.

The Adani Group’s work across renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and large-scale transport and utility systems closely mirrors this vision, demonstrating how technology-driven engineering can enable sustainable development in real-world conditions. The Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat has a planned capacity of 30 GW by 2029, which the WFEO has highlighted as a defining example of India’s green transition under its World Engineering Day 2026 programme and has featured a short film showcasing the scale, ambition, and its impact.

Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalized a cumulative capacity of over 7 GW of renewable energy at Khavda so far and will deliver the complete 30 GW by 2029. (IANS)

Also Read: Adani Group doubles down on green power as India’s energy consumption rises