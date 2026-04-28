Air India, IndiGo plan to resume Qatar flights soon as Gulf airspace situation improves

NEW DELHI: As the overall flight situation in the Gulf region continues to improve, Air India and Indigo are also planning to resume flight operations from Qatar to India soon, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.

With Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is already operating flights to various destinations in India, according to a statement issued by the MEA.

Additional flights are now operating from the Middle East, with around 105 flights expected on Monday between the UAE and India as airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on operational and safety considerations.

Flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to destinations in India. The Kuwait airspace is also open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways have resumed limited flight operations from Kuwait to India. Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Air is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India.

Besides, Iraq's airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.

Iran's airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights, but Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to Iran, and those already there are urged to leave via the land border, with the embassy’s support, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. So far, the Indian embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,445 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes, the statement said.

Israel's airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India. Indian Missions remain actively engaged with the Indian community, including the various associations, organisations, professional groups, Indian companies, and other stakeholders in the region.

Since February 28, around 12,96,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals. They remain in close contact with the local governments.

Updated advisories are being issued regularly, including information on local government guidelines, flight and travel situations and consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken to support the Indian community, the statement added. (IANS)

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