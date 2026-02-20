Ajit Pawar’s plane crash: Special audit of VSR Ventures nears completion

BARAMATI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday provided an update on the investigation into the Ajit Pawar plane crash, stating that the special safety audit of VSR Ventures is now nearing completion.

The audit, which commenced on February 4, is being conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) team. The findings will be reviewed, and action will be taken in accordance with the DGCA's Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual.

According to the Ministry, the DGCA has been directed to conduct a comprehensive review of the operator's regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, and Safety Management Systems (SMS), as well as CVR/FDR monitoring protocols.

Furthermore, the Ministry has instructed the DGCA to carry out phased special audits of other major non-scheduled operators (NSOPs) and aerodromes engaged in VIP/VVIP operations. Appropriate enforcement action will be initiated wherever safety lapses are identified.

Highlighting past oversight, the Aviation Ministry mentioned that during 2025, the DGCA conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators. Specifically, multiple surveillances of M/s VSR Ventures were performed, covering flight safety, Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), and maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145).

The Ministry noted that all previous surveillance findings had been addressed and closed before the incident.

As for the investigation, the ministry reiterated that the investigation into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) accident at Baramati on January 28 is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) strictly in accordance with the Aircraft Rules, 2025, and the Standards and Recommended Practices contained in ICAO Annexe 13.

According to the ministry, the aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at AAIB's facility in Delhi. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) sustained thermal damage. As it is manufactured by Honeywell, technical assistance has been sought from the State of Design/Manufacture, in line with para 5.7 and attachment D of ICAO Annexe 13. (ANI)

