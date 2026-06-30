Akal Takht asks Punjab government to  align recent Act with Sikh sentiments

AMRITSAR: The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Monday gave the AAP government in Punjab one month to amend the recently enacted Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, directing it to remove provisions considered objectionable and align the law with Sikh sentiments. Until then, implementation of the Act will remain on hold.

The directive was issued by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj after Sikh legislators and ministers agreed to review the law. He questioned the government's decision to define religious terminology through legislation, objected to replacing the term "Bir" with "Saroop," raised concerns over provisions related to the SGPC's role in printing Guru Granth Sahib Birs, and criticized the lack of consultation with the Sikh community before the Bill's passage.

The Jathedar also sought an update on the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, asking why the Sirsa Dera chief had not been brought to Punjab for questioning.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not appear before the Akal Takht, while legislators from the AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal attended the hearing and assured the Akal Takht that the required amendments would be made within the stipulated timeframe.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the Act on April 13, and it subsequently received the Governor's assent.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said he had opposed the Bill in the Assembly, arguing that legislators were not given adequate time to examine it and that laws involving sensitive religious matters require thorough scrutiny. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Akal Takht would formally communicate its proposed amendments through the Speaker, after which the government would review them and take a collective decision. (IANS)

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