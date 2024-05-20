Amethi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Kishori Lal Sharma:
A resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, Shri Kishori Lal Sharma, aged 62, is the son of Late Shri Amar Nath. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Amethi Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. KL Sharma, Sonia Gandhi's trusted aide, represented her in Parliament during her term as Rae Bareli's MP.
Political Career of Kishori Lal Sharma: Kishori Lal Sharma, also known as KL Sharma, began his political journey in 1983 when he accompanied Rajiv Gandhi to Amethi.
His association with the Gandhi family strengthened after Rajiv Gandhi's tragic death in 1991. Over the years, Sharma has been a key figure in the Congress party, managing critical affairs and maintaining the party's stronghold in both Amethi and Rae Bareli.
KL Sharma's candidacy for Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections showcases his commitment and deep connections to the constituency. His vast experience and ties with the Gandhi family are expected to play a key role in this important election.
Educational Qualifications of Kishori Lal Sharma: He completed his degree in Bachelor of Arts from Punjab University, Chandigarh, in the year 1982.
Criminal Cases of Kishori Lal Sharma: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Kishori Lal Sharma:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, KL Sharma has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 2,04,20,469.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, KL Sharma has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 4,22,48,600.
K L Sharma has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 48,23,227.
Community Engagement and Outreach: KL Sharma actively addresses people's complaints and ensures their resolution. He plays a key role in managing the Congress party's affairs in Amethi and Rae Bareli. He states that the organization works continuously, with election-related management already completed. Their organizations in Amethi operate year-round.