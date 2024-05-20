Amethi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, INC’s Contender

Political Career of Kishori Lal Sharma: Kishori Lal Sharma, also known as KL Sharma, began his political journey in 1983 when he accompanied Rajiv Gandhi to Amethi.

His association with the Gandhi family strengthened after Rajiv Gandhi's tragic death in 1991. Over the years, Sharma has been a key figure in the Congress party, managing critical affairs and maintaining the party's stronghold in both Amethi and Rae Bareli.

KL Sharma's candidacy for Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections showcases his commitment and deep connections to the constituency. His vast experience and ties with the Gandhi family are expected to play a key role in this important election.