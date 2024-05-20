Mumbai North Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Piyush Goyal:
A resident of Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Shri Piyush Vedprakash Goyal, aged 59, is the son of Late Shri Vedprakash Prithvinath Goyal. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He is currently serving as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of India.
Political Career of Piyush Goyal: Piyush Goyal, a key member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has had an illustrious political career of over 35 years. He has served in various capacities within the party, including on the National Executive and as the national treasurer.
Elected as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra in 2010, Goyal has held several ministerial positions in the Modi government. He served as the Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy from 2014, and later assumed the role of Minister of State for Mines (Independent charge) in 2016.
In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Railways, and in 2018, he temporarily took additional charge of the Ministry of Finance. In May 2019, he retained his position at the Ministry of Railways and was also given the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Goyal’s leadership roles in the Rajya Sabha have included serving as the Deputy Leader of the House in June 2019 and later as the Leader of the House in July 2021. Following Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise, he assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in October 2020.
Educational Qualifications of Piyush Goyal: He holds a degree in Chartered Accountant (C.A) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India, 1987. Additionally, he has also earned a degree in L.L.B from Government Law College (University of Mumbai), in the same year- 1987.
Criminal Cases of Piyush Goyal: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Piyush Goyal:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Piyush Goyal has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 35,64,80,651.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Piyush Goyal has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 7,70,28,000.
Noteworthy Projects: During his tenure, Piyush Goyal led India's largest renewable energy expansion program, promoting clean energy and 24x7 electricity. He introduced UDAY to revive debt-laden power companies and DDUGJY to enhance energy access. He also achieved the electrification of all remaining unelectrified villages in the country.
As a leader, Piyush Goyal implemented a "Zero Accident" system in Indian Railways, initiated 'Plan Bee' to deter elephants from railway lines, and launched the semi high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express. Additionally, he introduced Vista-Dome coaches in mountain railways, announced the 'Clone Train Scheme', and started the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative for Atmanirbhar Bharat.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways, under Piyush Goyal's leadership, completed 200 key projects, including significant infrastructure upgrades. They also developed an anti-COVID-19 coach with hands-free amenities and copper-coated fixtures. To address oxygen scarcity during the pandemic's second wave, the railways ran "Oxygen Express" trains, delivering a record load of liquid medical oxygen.