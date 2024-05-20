Mumbai North Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Contender

Political Career of Piyush Goyal: Piyush Goyal, a key member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has had an illustrious political career of over 35 years. He has served in various capacities within the party, including on the National Executive and as the national treasurer.

Elected as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra in 2010, Goyal has held several ministerial positions in the Modi government. He served as the Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy from 2014, and later assumed the role of Minister of State for Mines (Independent charge) in 2016.

In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Railways, and in 2018, he temporarily took additional charge of the Ministry of Finance. In May 2019, he retained his position at the Ministry of Railways and was also given the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Goyal’s leadership roles in the Rajya Sabha have included serving as the Deputy Leader of the House in June 2019 and later as the Leader of the House in July 2021. Following Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise, he assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in October 2020.