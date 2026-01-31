Anandapur fire: 27 missing, 21 samples sent for profiling; Police arrest 3 people

KOLKATA: Police authorities are carrying out investigations following the devastating fire in Anandapur, which has left several dead and many unaccounted for.

According to Baruipur Police, a total of 21 samples have been sent for profiling, while reports of 27 people missing have been registered in connection with the incident.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said, as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Kolkata’s Anandapur that broke out on Monday, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and announcing ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh to the deceased, along with ?50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said an ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000.

In the X post, it stated that, “The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal, is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi.” Leader of Opposition of West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lead BJP’s protest rally on the Anandapur fire incident

Adhikari said,” BJP is raising the public’s voice...Till now, the people who have died in the incident or are missing were Hindus; they are not Mamata Banerjee’s vote bank...”

The warehouse fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, prompting the launch of rescue and relief operations. Firefighting teams were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, while police cordoned off the area to facilitate emergency response. (ANI)

Also Read: Massive fire erupts in tyre stock on Bariatu Hill in Ranchi