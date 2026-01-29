Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises President’s Address as Budget Session begins

NEW DELHI: As the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the President’s Address was comprehensive and insightful, adding that it effectively captured the vision of building a Viksit Bharat and reflected the nation’s shared aspiration for a strong and self-reliant India.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “The Budget Session of Parliament commenced today with Rashtrapati Ji’s inspiring address to both Houses. In our parliamentary traditions, this address has a special importance, as it spells out the policy direction and collective resolve that will guide our nation’s developmental journey in the coming months."

PM Modi further said that the address highlighted India’s significant development progress in recent years while providing a clear road map for the future.

“Today’s address was comprehensive and insightful. It reflected India’s remarkable development journey in recent times while showing a clear direction for the future. The emphasis on building a Viksit Bharat was perfectly captured, reflecting our shared aspiration of building a strong and self-reliant nation. The address also covered a wide range of themes, highlighting sustained efforts for farmers, youth, the poor and the downtrodden. It reaffirmed our collective commitment to further speed up the Reform Express and the emphasis on innovation and good governance," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share thoughts on nation first at NCC rally today