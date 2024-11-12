Anmol, The Buffalo, Takes The Nation By Storm With Rs 23 Crore Valuation

SIRSA: Anmol, a prized buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana, has captivated the nation with his incredible valuation of Rs 23 crore in an outstanding showcase of agricultural pride and wealth.

This extraordinary price tag not only makes him more valuable than two Rolls-Royce vehicles or ten luxury Mercedes-Benz cars but also marks him as a symbol of luxury in the farming world.

Anmol's unique status is highlighted by his worth, which is equivalent to purchasing 20 upscale homes in Noida.

As he became the main attraction at the All-India Farmers’ Fair in Meerut, his fame surged, and visitors flooded to witness the buffalo that has captured the imagination of both farmers and livestock enthusiasts alike.