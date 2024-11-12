Anmol, The Buffalo, Takes The Nation By Storm With Rs 23 Crore Valuation

SIRSA: Anmol, a prized buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana, has captivated the nation with his incredible valuation of Rs 23 crore in an outstanding showcase of agricultural pride and wealth.
This extraordinary price tag not only makes him more valuable than two Rolls-Royce vehicles or ten luxury Mercedes-Benz cars but also marks him as a symbol of luxury in the farming world.
Anmol's unique status is highlighted by his worth, which is equivalent to purchasing 20 upscale homes in Noida.
As he became the main attraction at the All-India Farmers’ Fair in Meerut, his fame surged, and visitors flooded to witness the buffalo that has captured the imagination of both farmers and livestock enthusiasts alike.
What makes Anmol truly exceptional is not just his valuation but his care routine, which reflects that of a high-performance athlete. His diet includes 5 kg of milk, 4 kg of fresh pomegranates, 30 bananas, 20 protein-rich eggs, and 250 grams of almonds each day.
Ensuring he remains in peak condition, he also receives two daily baths and soothing massages with mustard and almond oil. For many, Anmol represents the crown of livestock breeding and care, setting a new standard in the farming world.
His value and upkeep reflect a blend of tradition and luxury that continues to inspire admiration across the country.
