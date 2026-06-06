Annamalai forms new political outfit after BJP exit, to contest next Tamil Nadu polls

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai on Friday announced his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and unveiled a new movement, ‘We the Leaders’, declaring that it would contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a video message, Annamalai said his decision stemmed from a desire to pursue the mission that had originally drawn him into public life.

He stated that he had joined the BJP to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve people’s lives, but had now chosen a different political path.

Annamalai said he had informed the BJP leadership of his intention to leave the party in December 2025. According to him, senior leaders had requested that he remain with the party until the Tamil Nadu election before formally stepping down.

He added that he had consulted top BJP leaders before taking the final decision. While expressing the highest respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai revealed that he had disagreed with the BJP on several issues over the past 18 months.

He also reiterated his long-standing view that the BJP should contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on its own, hinting at his differences over the tie-up with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

He maintained that he did not want to become a problem for the party and therefore chose to move on. Announcing the launch of ‘We the Leaders’, Annamalai said both he and the new outfit would contest the upcoming elections in the state.

Describing his political journey as a “solo battle”, he said he was attempting to create a new path for himself while remaining committed to Tamil Nadu’s identity and aspirations. (IANS)

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