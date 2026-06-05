BJP, Janata Dal (United) hail PM Narendra Modi ahead of record-breaking tenure

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to surpass the record of India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru, on June 10, leaders from the BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) have hailed the milestone as a reflection of his governance and public support.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said that while creating records is not the Prime Minister's objective, his work naturally leads to such achievements. He noted that Modi's tenure and contributions to the country have earned him this distinction.

BJP spokesperson T.R. Srinivas described Modi as a dedicated leader who has devoted his life to serving the nation. He credited the Prime Minister with strengthening national security, enhancing India's global standing, and promoting inclusive development, particularly for the underprivileged.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad called the occasion a moment of pride for the country. He said that since receiving a strong public mandate in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has overseen the achievement of several long-awaited national goals.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad congratulated the Prime Minister on behalf of his party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said Modi has not only broken records in terms of tenure but has also delivered significant results in governance and efforts toward making India self-reliant.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the nation takes pride in the Prime Minister's accomplishment, highlighting the transformation India has witnessed over the past 12 years. He credited Modi's leadership with advancing the country across multiple sectors and enhancing its reputation on the global stage. (IANS)

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