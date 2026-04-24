Another chance: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 second board exams from May 15

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations, which will be held from May 15, and offers students an additional opportunity to improve their scores.

The CBSE has introduced a system of conducting Class 10 board examinations twice a year from this year onwards. However, appearing in the second examination remains optional for students.

Students who are not satisfied with their performance in the main examination can appear for the second exam. As per the schedule issued by the CBSE, the examinations will be conducted from May 15 to May 21. Most papers will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., while a few selected subjects will conclude at 12.30 p.m.

According to the date sheet released on Thursday, the examinations will begin on May 15 with Mathematics (Standard and Basic). This will be followed by English (Communicative and Language & Literature) on May 16. The Science examination is scheduled for May 18, while the Social Science will be held on May 21.

Language papers, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Assamese, among others, will be conducted on May 19. On May 20, examinations will be held for subjects such as Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

Papers for foreign languages, Home Science, Retail and Tourism will also be conducted as per the prescribed schedule.

This system allows students to appear for examinations twice in the same academic year, enabling them to improve their marks as required. The Board has advised students to complete their preparations in advance and report to their examination centres on time. Carrying the admit card is mandatory. (IANS)

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