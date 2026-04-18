Delhi Public School, Shiksha Valley School, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya excel in CBSE class 10 results

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DIBRUGARH: Leading schools in Dibrugarh have registered an impressive performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations, achieving exceptional pass percentages along with outstanding individual scores. Delhi Public School (DPS), Dibrugarh, recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class 10 board examinations. Ayushi Agarwal emerged as the school topper with an exceptional score of 99.6 percent, followed by Prataksha Agarwal with 99.2 per cent.

Armaan Dhankhar and Bhavika Agarwal secured 99 per cent each, jointly occupying the next positions. Out of 81 students who appeared for the examination, 51 students scored above 90 percent.

Students also demonstrated excellent subject-wise performance, securing perfect scores of 100 in Mathematics, Social Science, Painting, and Information Technology. The highest scores recorded in other subjects include 99 in Science and Hindi, 98 in English, and 97 in Assamese.

Shiksha Valley School, Dibrugarh, also achieved a 100 percent pass result. Ribha Singhania topped the school with 99.4 percent, while Fizza Wilkie secured the second position with 96.4 percent. Of the 80 students who appeared, 25 students scored above 90 per cent, reflecting the institution’s consistent academic excellence.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Dibrugarh, recorded an impressive pass percentage of 97.14 per cent. Nirob Jyoti Baruah topped the school with 98 per cent, followed by Tridhara Bordoloi with 96.4 per cent and Ishan Goswami with 96.2 per cent. Out of 70 students who appeared, 12 students secured above 90 per cent. Students of VKV also excelled across subjects, achieving perfect scores of 100 in Mathematics (Standard), Social Science, and Information Technology. The highest scores in English and Hindi were 98, while Assamese and Science recorded 97 and Mathematics saw a top score of 91. The outstanding results underscore the strong academic foundation, disciplined learning environment, and dedicated efforts of both students and educators in Dibrugarh, further reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a centre of educational excellence.

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