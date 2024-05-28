Arvind Kejriwal needs to undergo tests for serious medical ailments: Atishi on Delhi CM’s bail extension plea

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days in connection with the alleged liquor policy,

Atishi said that Kejriwal’s weight loss is a matter of concern for doctors.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed for a seven-day extension of his interim bail. When he was in ED custody, judicial custody, he lost seven kg of weight. This sudden weight loss is a matter of concern for doctors. Despite being out of custody and under medical supervision, he has not been able to regain that weight again,” Atishi said.

She said that the early test indicated high ketone levels which could be the indicator of some serious medical ailments.

“Early tests have indicated that his ketone levels are extremely high. Unexplained sudden weight loss along with high ketone levels could be the indicator of some serious medical ailments, including damage to the kidneys, including cancer. Therefore doctors have suggested that he needs to have a set of series of investigations including a PET scan of his entire body and other such serious tests,” the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on May 10, 50 days after he was jailed on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam and hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail until June 1.

After being released from jail, Kejriwal has been involved in campaigning for the INDIA bloc for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. He participates in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.

Imposing certain conditions while granting Kejriwal interim bail, the apex court said he would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case.

He will not “make any comment concerning his role” in the present case, the bench had ordered.

“He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi,” the order added. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘INDIA bloc will not allow BJP to change the Constitution’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Also watch: