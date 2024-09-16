Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, has said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal, who walked out of jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case, announced on Sunday that he will resign in the next two days. While speaking to IANS, the BJP MP from New Delhi said, “Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago. Honourable Supreme Court had also hinted about it to him. He has still not resigned but has only announced. Why does he need time of 48 hours? Is there some kind of competition going on in his party for the lust for power?”

“I want to remind the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party that for the fourth time, the courts of this country have ordered that the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is legal. They have found that the investigative agencies have solid evidence. I would also like to point out that the bail was granted because of a procedural technicality, as the trial will take some time. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still an accused," she alleged.

