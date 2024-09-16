Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation bid applauded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), slammed by BJP

CHANDIGARH: The announcement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi Chief Minister was hailed on Sunday as a bold and revolutionary move by the party's Punjab leaders, who applauded their national leader wholeheartedly.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Kejriwal's decision, calling it revolutionary and attributing it to his honesty and commitment to the people. He expressed admiration for Kejriwal's thinking and stated the people of Delhi would support him for his integrity.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that Kejriwal has made a very significant decision. He pointed out that the country is aware that the BJP had fabricated a case against Kejriwal. With his bail from the Supreme Court, it has become clear that the allegations against him were completely false.

Echoing similar sentiments, Cabinet minister Aman Arora said that Kejriwal, who has pioneered a new and honest style of politics in the country, has once again demonstrated his integrity by resigning. He affirmed that the people of Delhi and the nation stand with Kejriwal. He also predicted that the AAP would form the government in Delhi again with a large majority.

Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said now it is up to the public to decide whether Kejriwal is a criminal or an honest leader. She highlighted that Kejriwal has transformed Delhi over the past 10 years, increasing the budget from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday alleged that Kejriwal is resorting to a political stunt. Virendra Sachdeva called Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign a political stunt while demanding that the Delhi Chief Minister should dissolve his cabinet before the elections.

"Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign is just a political stunt by which he is trying to mislead people, as he always does," said the BJP leader, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party leader's intentions. He further added, "We demand that Kejriwal dissolve his cabinet and then call for elections."

The BJP chief also claimed that Kejriwal's decision was another tactic in a long line of actions intended to deceive the people of Delhi. Responding to AAP's claim that non-BJP governments are being targeted unfairly, Sachdeva argued that the law is acting independently. "The court has imprisoned him, and though he got bail on conditions, he cannot even enter the Chief Minister's office. He is just seeking fake sympathy now," he remarked.

The BJP Delhi chief declared, "The people of Delhi are fed up with his corruption and want to be rid of him." He asserted that Kejriwal's decision to resign after two days raised suspicion and taunted, "Why announce the resignation after two days? Does he want to take some extra benefits or money? Had he been sincere, he could have resigned today itself, with all the party leaders present." (IANS)

