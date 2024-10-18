Assam: 500 bags of Burmese betel nut seized in Lakhipur

A correspondent

Silchar: The Cachar police had seized 500 bags of Burmese supari at Marquiline in Lakhipur bordering Manipur which were being smuggled into Assam through the riverine corridor. Two persons were detained by the police, though they were reportedly allowed to go. The inter state smuggling racket usually used Assam Mizoram border to despatch the consignment. But following strict vigil by the Cachar police, the gang had now shifted the corridor as the consignments were being smuggled in motorised boats. Local residents first noticed that hundreds of bags were being transported in motorised boats and later being loaded in trucks. They informed the police and the team arrived at the spot. Police seized 500 bags filled with Burmese betel nuts.

