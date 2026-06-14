ATC must come clean on reasons behind mishap: Defence expert Praful Bakshi

New Delhi: Defence expert Praful Bakshi on Saturday stressed the need for greater accountability from Air Traffic Control (ATC) in the immediate aftermath of aircraft accidents, saying ATC statements often emerge only later during investigations.

His remarks came after an AN-32 transport aircraft reportedly burst into flames shortly after landing at the Jorhat airbase in Assam, killing at least five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

Speaking to IANS, Bakshi said multiple factors could have caused the crash. He noted that the aircraft had already touched down on the runway, making it difficult to determine the exact sequence of events. Possible causes, he said, include a hard landing due to sudden loss of power, a tyre burst that caused the aircraft to veer off the runway, or a bird strike that may have impaired the pilot's vision.

Bakshi also raised questions about whether the aircraft was carrying inflammable cargo, ammunition, or fuel that could have intensified the fire after impact. He added that the extent of the damage suggests a severe breakup of the aircraft.

The defence expert said the aircraft's flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) would be crucial in identifying the cause of the accident. The FDR could reveal details such as approach speed, touchdown impact, and aircraft performance, while the CVR could indicate whether the pilot reported any emergency before the crash.

Bakshi further argued that investigators should seek immediate information from ATC regarding its final communication with the aircraft. However, he noted that ATC authorities worldwide often avoid making early public statements until investigations progress and more facts are established. He emphasised that only a detailed investigation will determine the exact cause of the crash. (IANS)

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