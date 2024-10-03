Avoid all non-essential travel to Iran: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its citizens, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran due to the escalating tension in the region. “We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region,” the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said adding that “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran”. The MEA also urged Indians currently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. The travel advisory was issued after Iran fired a barrage of around 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night. (IANS)

Also Read: India: PM Urges Citizens to Actively Participate in the People’s Plan Campaign

Also Watch: