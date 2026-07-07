Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Links Over 104 Crore Health Records Across India

NEW DELHI: The healthcare initiative of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has built one of the world's largest digital health ecosystems, with more than 104 crore health records now linked to over 93 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) accounts, according to an official fact-sheet released on Monday.

The mission is helping create a citizen-centric digital healthcare ecosystem by enabling secure management of health records, reducing paperwork, cutting waiting times at hospitals and seamlessly connecting patients with hospitals, doctors and insurers on a unified digital network, it added.

The document further highlighted that the National Health Authority's 'Scan and Share' service has significantly reduced outpatient registration time at hospitals. More than 23.21 crore ABHA-linked digital tokens had been generated at healthcare facilities as of June 18.

As of the date, incentives exceeding Rs 107 crore have been disbursed to hospitals, over Rs 2.95 crore to diagnostic centres, laboratories and pharmacies, and more than Rs 26 crore to digital solution companies.

Additionally, more than 2,200 healthcare facilities have been onboarded via 'e-Sushrut Clinic' platform, which is a lightweight hospital management information system developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to help smaller clinics digitise patient records and administrative processes. (IANS)

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