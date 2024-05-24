Bangladesh MP Brutally Murdered In Kolkata; Skin Peeled, Body Chopped Into Pieces

KOLKATA: In a spine-chilling incident, a Bangladesh MP, who was allegedly murdered in Kolkata, was skinned, chopped up in an apartment and the body parts were disposed of in several plastic packets across the city, investigations have revealed.

The MP has been identified as Anwarul Azim Anar and he was reported to have been missing since May 14, two days after he arrived in Kolkata.

A significant breakthrough in the investigation was made by the West Bengal CID (Criminal Investigation Department) following the arrest of Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, who lived in Mumbai.

As per CID sources, Jihad Hawladar has admitted to his involvement in the gruesome murder and dismantling of the Bangladesh MP's body in an apartment located in Kolkata's New Town area.