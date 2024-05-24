Bangladesh MP Brutally Murdered In Kolkata; Skin Peeled, Body Chopped Into Pieces

KOLKATA: In a spine-chilling incident, a Bangladesh MP, who was allegedly murdered in Kolkata, was skinned, chopped up in an apartment and the body parts were disposed of in several plastic packets across the city, investigations have revealed.
The MP has been identified as Anwarul Azim Anar and he was reported to have been missing since May 14, two days after he arrived in Kolkata.
A significant breakthrough in the investigation was made by the West Bengal CID (Criminal Investigation Department) following the arrest of Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, who lived in Mumbai.
As per CID sources, Jihad Hawladar has admitted to his involvement in the gruesome murder and dismantling of the Bangladesh MP's body in an apartment located in Kolkata's New Town area.
Shocking details have surfaced as to how this heinous crime was meticulously planned and executed.
According to reports, Hawladar has revealed that the mastermind behind this horrendous act was Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin.
Hawladar went on to disclose that the Bangladesh MP was smothered and then brutally killed in the New Town apartment with the help of four other Bangladeshi nationals on Akhtaruzzaman's orders.
Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the deceased MP had been found murdered and three suspects had been apprehended in connection with this case.
Bloodstains were found inside the New Town apartment by the Bengal CID, who also recovered several plastic bags, which they believe were used to dump the body parts.
According to cops, Circumstantial evidence suggest that the MP was initially strangled, after which, the culprits carried out the barbaric act of chopping off his body parts into several pieces.
Furthermore, Hawladar allegedly confessed that after killing Anar, the group proceeded to skin the body, remove all the flesh, and mince it so that his identity can not be ascertained.
He added that the MP's remains were then packed into plastic bags, with the bones cut into small pieces and these packets were transported and disposed of across Kolkata.
The cops have said that they are trying to extract further information regarding the location of the body parts of the slained Bangladeshi politician.
