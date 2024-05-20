Baramulla Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Omar Abdullah, JKNC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Omar Abdullah:
A resident of Srinagar, Omar Abdullah, aged 53, is the son of Dr. Farooq Abdullah. He is a candidate of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), contesting for the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently serving as the Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Abdullah has also served as a Legislator as well as an MP.
Political Career of Omar Abdullah: In 1998, Omar Abdullah, at 28, became the youngest Lok Sabha member. During 1998-99, he served on the Committee on Transport and Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism's Consultative Committee. In the year 1999, he secured his position in the 13th Lok Sabha, marking his second term as a Member of Parliament. He also served as the Union Minister of State, Commerce and Industry that year.
He served as the youngest Union Minister of State for External Affairs in Vajpayee's NDA government from July 2001 to December 2002, before resigning to concentrate on party work. On June 23, 2002, Omar Abdullah succeeded his father, Farooq Abdullah, as the President of the National Conference party and was re-elected in 2006.
Omar Abdullah served as the 8th and youngest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2015, after forming a coalition government with the Congress. He was also the last Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, representing Beerwah, until 2018.
He joined the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in September 2023. The committee is responsible for setting the national agenda and campaign issues for the main opposition alliance.
Currently, he is serving as the Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.
Educational Qualifications of Omar Abdullah: He has earned a degree in B. Com from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.
Criminal Cases of Omar Abdullah: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Omar Abdullah:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Omar Abdullah has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 54,45,000.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Omar Abdullah has stated his immovable assets as NIL.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Omar Abdullah, the Vice President of the National Conference, has been a strong advocate for community engagement and outreach. He has encouraged his party workers to increase their public outreach and stay connected with the grassroots level. In August 2023, he emphasized the importance of proactive participation in the democratic process during a meeting in Srinagar. He has called for harmony and dialogue with Pakistan and criticized the BJP for its anti-Muslim rhetoric during the May 2024 elections. He has also held meetings with public and individual delegations at the party headquarters.