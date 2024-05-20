Baramulla Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Omar Abdullah, JKNC’s Contender

Political Career of Omar Abdullah: In 1998, Omar Abdullah, at 28, became the youngest Lok Sabha member. During 1998-99, he served on the Committee on Transport and Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism's Consultative Committee. In the year 1999, he secured his position in the 13th Lok Sabha, marking his second term as a Member of Parliament. He also served as the Union Minister of State, Commerce and Industry that year.

He served as the youngest Union Minister of State for External Affairs in Vajpayee's NDA government from July 2001 to December 2002, before resigning to concentrate on party work. On June 23, 2002, Omar Abdullah succeeded his father, Farooq Abdullah, as the President of the National Conference party and was re-elected in 2006.

Omar Abdullah served as the 8th and youngest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2015, after forming a coalition government with the Congress. He was also the last Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, representing Beerwah, until 2018.

He joined the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in September 2023. The committee is responsible for setting the national agenda and campaign issues for the main opposition alliance.

Currently, he is serving as the Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.