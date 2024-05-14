Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat

During his nomination filing, PM Modi is expected to be joined by several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as well as chief ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states.

The elections in Varanasi will take place in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Before filing his nomination in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple in the city to pray. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted him outside the temple.

In Varanasi, it's a tradition for visitors to seek permission from Kaal Bhairav before their visit, and it's believed that this visit is essential.