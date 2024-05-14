Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his candidacy for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was with him. PM Modi is aiming to win the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive time, having first won it in 2014.
Before officially entering his candidacy, PM Modi prayed and performed aarti (a Hindu ritual) at Dashwamedh Ghat. He then took a cruise ride to Namo Ghat and visited the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers.
During his nomination filing, PM Modi is expected to be joined by several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as well as chief ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states.
The elections in Varanasi will take place in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.
In Varanasi, it's a tradition for visitors to seek permission from Kaal Bhairav before their visit, and it's believed that this visit is essential.
In addition to several Union ministers such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, other leaders like JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination filing in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the roadshow he conducted in his Varanasi constituency on Monday has become a deeply memorable moment in his life.
Prior to filing his nomination papers, PM Modi shared highlights of the six-kilometer long roadshow on his official social media handles. He wrote in Hindi, "The affection and blessings that the people of Kashi bestowed upon me during the roadshow have become an unforgettable experience in my life."
